Woman Found Dead In Office With Throat Slit, 1 Arrested: Delhi Police

A case of murder has been registered. (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit inside an office in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area Saturday evening, police said.

On being informed about a woman lying in a pool of blood around 7 pm, a police team rushed to the spot. It was found that the woman was dead and her throat slit, the police said.

The woman was a tele-caller in the office of a financial firm in Kewal Park, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A case of murder was registered and a person arrested in this connection, the police officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)