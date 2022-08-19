Woman Falls Off Moving Train, Saved By Alert Cop In Maharashtra

The woman fell and was about to get caught in the gap between the platform and the moving train

An alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescued a woman who fell off a moving train at Gondia railway station in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on the night of August 16, when the woman boarded the Samta Express and as it started to leave, realised that she had boarded the wrong train and jumped off in a hurry, said Pankaj Chugh, a senior officer from South Eastern Central Railway (SECR).

The woman fell and was about to get caught in the gap between the platform and the moving train, he said.

#LifeSavingAct of #RPF Constable Pramod Kumar Saving life of a lady passenger from going under the wheels of a moving train while she was trying to de-board at Gondia Railway Station.#BeResponsible#BeSafe#MissionJeewanRaksha#HeroesinUniform@RailMinIndia@rpfsecrhqpic.twitter.com/bBWFO3Vf2g — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) August 18, 2022

RPF personnel Pramod Kumar, who was on night duty, quickly jumped and rescued the woman, the official said, adding that the incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras.

The Ministry of Railways tweeted a video of the incident and appreciated the RPF personnel for his alertness and appealed to passengers not to board or alight a moving train.