Woman Dies After Wild Bison Attack At Goa's Mahadeyi Sanctuary

This is the second incident in the past month at Mahadeyi Wildlife Sanctuary in Goa (Representational)

A woman today died after she was attacked by a wild bison inside the Mahadeyi Wildlife Sanctuary in Sattari in North Goa district, 80 kilometres from Panaji, a police official said.

"Pujan Melekar, 22 was attacked by a wild bison when she was riding pillion through the Mahadeyi Wildlife Sanctuary on her way to work at a round 7am today. Her younger brother, who was riding the two-wheeler, was also injured," said a Valpoi police official.

He said the incident occured at Xel-Dhada village of Guleli panchayat in Sattari and Pujan Melekar died while undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji.

This is the second such incident in the past month with a 45-year-old woman, earlier, dying of injuries sustained in a bison attack in the same area, said officials.

Local legislator and Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who visited the hospital this morning, said that he had asked forest authorities to tranquilise the wild bison herd moving around Guleli and relocate them.

"The forest department officials did not heed my request and this incident is a result of their negligence," Mr Rane said, adding that he would raise the issue with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar later in the day.