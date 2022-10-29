Woman Delivers Baby On Roadside As Ambulance Runs Out Of Fuel

A woman had to deliver her baby on the roadside after the ambulance taking her to the nearest town hospital ran out of diesel, in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Friday.

In the video of the incident from Banauli in Shahnagar area of ​​the district, some health workers accompanying the woman are seen helping her as she delivers the baby on a cloth sheet on the rocky ground. The ambulance is parked right next to them, its doors open and lights on.

The tribal community woman, identified only as Reshma, was being taken in the Dial 108 ambulance — run on contract as part of a government scheme — to the Shahnagar Community Health Centre.

In the dead of the night, the vehicle stalled and the driver told the family it was out of fuel.