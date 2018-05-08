Woman, Child Killed In Separate Incidents In Madhya Pradesh Amid High Winds The winds hit Porsa last evening, damaging several houses and uprooting trees, Ambah town's sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) R S Bakna said.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Over 100 people were killed in several parts of India due to dust storms last week. (File) Morena: A woman and a child were killed in separate incidents of house collapse and 15 others injured when high velocity winds swept across the Porsa town in Morena, an official said on Monday



The winds hit Porsa last evening, damaging several houses and uprooting trees, Ambah town's sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) R S Bakna said.



A 60-year-old woman died when her house, located behind a school in the town, collapsed due to the high winds. Besides, a 12-year-old boy was killed when his house came crashing down on the by-pass road in Porsa, he said. Nearly 15 people were injured in different parts ofthe town in the incidents of wall collapse or trees falling on them, the SDM said, adding that they were admitted to the district hospital.



