A woman was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in Haryana's Palwal district, police said on Tuesday.The matter came to light after the woman lodged a complaint on Tuesday, Mahila police station in-charge Kamla Devi said.The woman alleged that when she was returning home on February 15, the accused abducted her in their car and raped her, the police officer said. In her complaint, she also said that the men threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter, Ms Devi said.The matter is being investigated and a case has been registered, the officer said.