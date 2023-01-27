With Odisha's Giridhar Gamang Onboard, KCR's Push Beyond Telangana Continues

K Chandrashekar Rao welcoming former union minister Giridhar Gamang into the BRS in Hyderabad.

Former Odisha chief minister Giridhar Gamang and his son Sishir Gamang joined the Bharat Rashtra Samiti led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (‘KCR') in Hyderabad. This is part of KCR's efforts to strengthen the BRS — new name and a national identity for his party — and make an impact beyond his state.

The Gamang father-son earlier this week resigned from the BJP, the party that the veteran had joined in 2015 after several years of being in the Congress. For KCR, Giridhar Gamang's popularity as a tribal leader in southern Odisha is significant as that area also has a considerable Telugu population.

Giridhar Gamang and son Sishir after quitting the BJP in Bhubaneshwar on January 25.

The BRS hopes to get non-BJP, non-Congress forces together with others opposed to Odisha's ruling BJD, to target at least four Lok Sabha seats of the state's 21 for the 2024 elections. He is also eyeing 30 assembly seats.

Beyond Odisha, the BRS is attempting to strengthen its presence in various states where KCR has met farmer leaders and others who may be interested in quitting the BJP or Congress to join him.

When the BRS — earlier called the Telangana Rashtra Samithi — held its first big show in Khammam on January 23, it was attended by three chief ministers, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi, AAP's Bhagwant Singh Mann from Punjab, and the Left's Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala, besides former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

On February 17, when KCR as chief minister will formally open the new state secretariat on his birthday, he has invited his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts — DMK's MK Stalin and JMM's Hemant Soren.

Sources said KCR is also planning a grand meeting in Delhi between February 14 and March 12, as a show of unity among non-BJP, non-Congress patties, and wants to invite Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Bihar's Nitish Kumar, besides the leaders who have already been on stage with him. These may include Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Bihar's deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.