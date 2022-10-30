With ISRO's Satellite Success, India Doing Wonders In Space: PM Modi

PM Modi noted the ISRO's recent success in placing 36 satellites in space simultaneously. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India is doing wonders in the solar as well as space sectors and the whole world is "surprised" to see its achievements.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, PM Modi noted the ISRO's recent success in placing 36 satellites in space simultaneously and described it as a "special Diwali gift" from our youth to the country.

With this launch, PM Modi said, digital connectivity will be further strengthened across the country and even the remotest areas will be more easily connected with the rest of India.

The prime minister cited it as a successful example for his government's push for self-reliance.

"When the country is self-reliant, how, it reaches new heights of success, this is also an example of this," he said, noting that India was once denied the Cryogenic Rocket Technology but its scientists developed an indigenous technology.

With the help of it now, dozens of satellites are being sent to space simultaneously, he said, asserting that the country has emerged as a strong player in the global commercial market and new opportunities have opened up.

The opening of space sector to private sector has led to many young start-ups joining it, and revolutionary changes have come in, he said.

India is working with the resolve to become a developed nation by 2047 and can achieve its goals only with the efforts of everyone, he said.

He added, "Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field. In particular, the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area." In this context, the prime minister also lauded the power of students and said it should not be merely thought in terms of student union politics.

He said student power is the basis of making India powerful.

"The way our youth solve problems in hackathons, and stay awake all night and work for hours, is very inspiring. A hackathon held in recent years with lakhs of youth of the country coming together, has solved many challenges and given new solutions to the country," Modi said On October 14-15, all 23 IITs came on one platform for the first time to showcase their innovations and research projects, and students and researches from all over the country displayed more than 75 best projects, he added.

