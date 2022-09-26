With 2024 Election Ahead, JP Nadda May Get Extension In BJP Top Post

JP Nadda over as the full-time BJP president on 20 January 2020.

JP Nadda, who took charge of the BJP from Amit Shah in 2020, is likely to get an extension, sources said, with less than two years to go for the next general election and a string of state elections before that. The extension is likely to last till the end of Lok Sabha elections – due by April-May 2024. Mr Nadda's three-year term is supposed to end on January 20, 2023.

According to BJP leaders, Mr Nadda enjoys the confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this decision was made possible in view of his good performance. Besides, the caste equations are also in favour of Mr Nadda and works and another pro in his retention.

Mr Nadda was made the party's working president in July 2019 and took over as the full-time president on 20 January 2020. His election was unanimous.

Under the BJP constitution, the party president can get two consecutive terms of three years each, sources said. There is also a provision that after the organisation elections are held in at least 50 per cent of the state units, the process of election of the national president can start.

There will be no process of internal election, sources said. The process should have started in August but party leaders are tied up with preparations for the state polls.

Assembly elections are due in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh this year and Karnataka, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana next year. Along with this, the party is also preparing for the Lok Sabha elections.

Former party chief Amit Shah was also given extension in 2019 till the Lok Sabha elections.