Will Sue Rahul Gandhi For Defamation, Says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Rahul Gandhi accused Shivraj Singh Chouhan of presiding over "rampant corruption".

Rahul Gandhi is likely to face a defamation suit for his comments on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the campaign for the November state election grows bitter.

Mr Chouhan accused the Congress president of making "patently false allegations" linked to the Vyapam recruitment scam and the Panama Papers against him and his family.

At a public meeting on Monday, Rahul Gandhi repeated his allegations against the Chief Minister, accusing him of presiding over "rampant corruption".

Mr @RahulGandhi

You have been making patently false allegations of Vyapam to Panama Papers against me and my family.



Tomorrow, I am filing a criminal defamation suit for maximum damages against you for frivolous and malafide statements.



Let law take its own course now. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 29, 2018

Without taking names, Mr Gandhi used Shivraj Singh Chouhan's nickname to target him: "Udhar Chowkidar, Idhar Mamaji. Mamaji ke jo bete hai, Panama Papers me unka naam nikalta hai. (On one side, you have the watchman, on the other side you have 'mamaji'. The name of the son of 'mamaji' figured in Panama Papers)," Mr Gandhi said.

He also alleged that the Chouhan government was involved in the Vyapam scam and in financial irregularities while organising Simhastha Kumbh in Ujjain in 2016.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused Rahul Gandhi of making "patently false allegations". (File)fqweb

The BJP instantly rubbished the charges.

"Probably, Rahul, after visiting Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and after having 'prasad', got influenced by it and levelled these baseless allegations," said the party's Kailash Vijaywargiya.

State BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal also mocked Mr Gandhi and said: "As president of the Congress party, he (Rahul Gandhi) is committing a crime morally and legally. The party leadership will decide what action needed to be taken in the matter."

Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 28 for a new assembly. The Congress aims at defeating the ruling BJP, which has been in power in the state for 15 years.