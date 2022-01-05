Will 'Reach Out' To Government: Oxfam On Foreign Funding Licence Renewal

Oxfam India has said it has applied for a renewal of its Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act license -- mandatory for receiving funds from abroad -- in April last year and came to know only on January 1 that its request has been denied. "We will reach out to the MHA and will urge them to lift the funding restrictions," read a tweet from the organisation.

"Oxfam India will continue to serve the marginalised communities and uphold values enshrined in the Indian constitution," added Oxfam India, which earlier said its focus during the pandemic was on setting up of oxygen plants, providing life-saving medical and diagnostic equipment, such as oxygen cylinders and ventilators, and delivery of food to the most vulnerable communities.

Oxfam India and Oxfam India Trust were among the 12,000 non-profits and other organisations, whose licenses lapsed between September 2020 and December 2021.

In most cases, the government has refused to review the license which is mandatory for receiving foreign funds -- a move critics alleged was meant to rein in non-profits that were not seen as supportive towards the government.

Home Ministry sources earlier told NDTV none of the organisations had applied for the renewal of their licenses, and claimed they had not done so despite being reminded to file applications.

Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity was also on the list of 1200 organisations. Its application was rejected on the basis of "adverse inputs". The Home Ministry had said the Missionaries of Charity had not asked for a review of the rejection.

Oxfam earlier said the government's decision to refuse renewal of its FCRA license will severely affect its humanitarian and social work across 16 states.

"As per the list released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 1, 2022, Oxfam India's FCRA registration renewal request has been denied... which means that Oxfam India will not be able to receive foreign funds for any of its work in India (effective immediately)," the group said.