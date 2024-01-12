'Will Knock On Every Door For Justice': Congress' Anthem For Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

The march will begin in Manipur's Thoubal.

Two days before the launch of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress has released an anthem for the march which proclaims that the party will knock on every door and reach out to every neighbourhood until people get the justice that they are entitled to.

Overlaid on visuals of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's meetings with people from various walks of life and from the Bharat Jodo Yatra - which began in Kanyakumari in September 2022 and ended in Jammu and Kashmir in January last year - the anthem stresses on a fight for justice and exhorts people not to suffer in silence and not be afraid.

Mr Gandhi posted the anthem on X and wrote in Hindi, "We will knock on every door until people get justice. Every lane, every neighbourhood, the Parliament, till people get justice. Don't suffer, don't be afraid."

Pointing to issues like joblessness, the anthem claims that the poor have lost their self-respect, the dreams of the youth have been shattered and that women are yearning to get the respect they deserve.

Visuals from the wrestlers' protest against the alleged sexual harassment by former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, of large-scale cremations during Covid, and MPs protesting against their suspension in Parliament are also part of the video for the anthem.

Highlighting landmark laws, like the Right to Information and Right to Education Acts, and schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme which were brought in under the UPA government, the video also showcases other Congress leaders like party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Billed as a non-political march, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will begin from Thoubal in violence-hit Manipur on Sunday and its final port of call will be Mumbai, on March 20. The yatra is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days and pass through 110 districts in 15 states.

The previous march was from the south to the north of the country and this one will be from the east to the west.