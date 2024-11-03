Will Keep Tribals Out Of Uniform Civil Code's Ambit: Amit Shah In Jharkhand

Amit Shah promised that the poor people in Jharkhand will be provided with houses if BJP comes to power

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state, but would keep tribals out of its ambit.

Amit Shah, while releasing the saffron party's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, announced that a Displacement Commission would be formed to ensure the rehabilitation of people displaced by industries and mines in the state.

"Our government will introduce UCC in Jharkhand but tribals will be kept out of its ambit. Hemant Soren and the JMM government are spreading false propaganda that UCC will impact tribal rights, culture and relevant legislation, which is totally baseless as they will be kept out of its ambit," Amit Shah said in Ranchi.

He said that though UCC would be implemented, it will ensure that tribal rights are not impacted.

"The BJP, if voted to power in Jharkhand, will deliberate on the Sarna religious code issue, and take appropriate decisions," he said.

Amit Shah said the saffron party, if voted to power, will create 5 lakh employment opportunities, including 2.87 lakh government jobs, in Jharkhand.

The Home Minister said that BJP will bring in a law to take back land from infiltrators in Jharkhand and identify and deport the illegal immigrants.

He claimed that 'Mati, Beti, Roti' (land, daughter and food) were under threat from the illegal immigrants and the BJP would provide security to the indigenous people.

The local administrations encourage infiltration in West Bengal and Jharkhand, Amit Shah alleged.

"Crimes against women rose by 29 per cent during the five year tenure of corrupt and insensitive Hemant Soren government, while rape cases saw an increase of 42 per cent during the period," Amit Shah alleged.

He accused the JMM-led government of patronising infiltrators, while claiming that the tribal population was dwindling in the state and demography was changing fast.

Amit Shah promised that the BJP will bring in a stringent law to take back land from infiltrators in Jharkhand as well as to drive them out.

He announced 'Operation Suraksha', promising to end human trafficking in Jharkhand by 2027, besides the elimination of Naxalism from the state in the next two years.

Amit Shah said voters will have to choose between the "corrupt JMM government that patronises infiltrators" and the BJP which doesn't allow anyone to cross the border illegally.

"Hindus are under attack and appeasement is at its peak. Jharkhand is the most corrupt state in the country," he alleged.

There will be CBI and SIT probes into "paper leaks" in competitive exams in Jharkhand and culprits will be put behind the bars, he said.

The manifesto provides that Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) Competitive Exam will be cancelled and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will investigate the previous CGL exams and all major paper leak cases.

Besides, it promises to make Jharkhand the hub of eco-tourism in the country.

"We will set up 10 new medical colleges in the state. We will increase the coverage under Ayushman Bharat Jeevan Dhara Yojana from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for elderly persons aged over 70 years. We will increase the number of beds in primary health centres and community health centres by 25,000," he added.

Amit Shah promised that the poor in the state will be provided with houses if the BJP comes to power in the Jharkhand.

A total of 21 lakh houses will be constructed under PM Awas Yojna, while elderly, widows and persons with disabilities will get Rs 2,500 as monthly pension, he added.

Under the Matritva Suraksha Yojna, every pregnant woman will be given six nutrition kits and assistance of Rs 21,000, while free education will be provided from "KG to PG" to girls from poor and backward communities, he said.

"Hemant Soren is sitting on the lap of Congress and RJD. He is asking for Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues from the Centre. I want to make it clear that the UPA government gave only Rs 84,000 crore grant-in-aid between 2004 and 2014 whereas Prime Minister Modi gave Rs 3.08 lakh-crore from 2014-2024 in addition to funds for infrastructure and rail development," Amit Shah claimed.

He said the BJP government will construct 25,000 km of highways and expand rail network to connect every district headquarters with Ranchi.

The BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to graduate and postgraduate students for up to two years, he said.

Also, the BJP will launch the 'Gogo-Didi' scheme to provide Rs 2,100 per month to women as part of its mission to empower them, he added.

Amit Shah said the BJP will re-launch the scheme for registration of property worth up to Rs 50 lakh in the name of women for Re 1 stamp duty, which was scrapped by the JMM-led government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the manifesto is about the development of Jharkhand.

"Today we are among the people of Jharkhand with a new hope. Our manifesto is about development, employment for the youth and empowerment of the women of the state along with the respect for tribal brothers and sisters. We are committed to the protection of 'Roti, Beti, Mati' here," he posted on X after the release of the manifesto.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes will be counted on November 23.

