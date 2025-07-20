"Will Cut You Up, Too": Man To Shopkeeper After Cutting Up Lehenga

A man, brandishing a knife, threatened a shopkeeper in Maharashtra that he would cut him up. Reason: a lehenga, which wasn't up to his soon-to-be bride's expectations.

His fiance bought the lehenga for Rs 32,000 from a popular garment store in Kalyan, 57 km from Mumbai, a few days ago. However, she returned to the shop Saturday evening. This time, to return the stitched piece as it wasn't to her liking.

The shopkeeper, however, refused to give a refund and asked her to buy another item for the same price.



His refusal angered the woman's fiance, Sumit Sayani, so much that he pulled out a black knife from his pocket, ripped the blue lehenga, and even trampled on it.

Mr Sayani then walked up to a counter and damaged the blouse that came with the lehenga, slashing it with the knife. He then threatened the shopkeeper: "I will cut you up like this, too. Give me back the money".

The absurd incident was caught on CCTV installed in the shop.

The shopkeeper was then seen picking up the torn lehenga from the floor, calmly walking away, while Mr Sayani was seen agitatedly pacing around the store.

After a complaint, Sumit Sayani was arrested by Kalyan's Bazaarpeth Police.