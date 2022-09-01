'Why So Scared Of Probe?' Manish Sisodia Hits Back At Delhi Lt Governor

"Why are you so afraid of investigation? Looks like matter is too messed up," Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday hit back at Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over his remarks against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him why he is scared of a probe into allegations of corruption against him.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders also slammed Mr Saxena over his remarks against Mr Kejriwal with the party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh asking the LG whether there shouldn't be a "zero tolerance" against his corruption as well.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai too asked the LG why he is afraid of an investigation if he has not done "anything wrong".

The remarks of Mr Sisodia and party leaders came after Mr Saxena in a series of tweets accused Mr Kejriwal of resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" against him out of "desperation" just because he called for "good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi".

"Why are you so afraid of investigation? Looks like matter is too messed up," Mr Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, hitting back at Mr Saxena.

"Since I didn't do anything wrong, I didn't feel scared. A thorough investigation was done against me and nothing was found. My honesty has once again been proved in front of the entire country," the deputy chief minister added.

Mr Singh asked Mr Saxena if he had awarded a contract to his daughter without floating any tender during his tenure at the Khadi and Village Industry Commission chief.

"So many tweets against Arvind ji? Are you so scared? Shouldn't there be a zero tolerance against your corruption too?" Mr Singh asked in a tweet in Hindi, reacting to Mr Saxena's post.

"People are talking about many of your cases during your tenure at KVIC," he wrote, asking Mr Saxena, "Did you award a contract to your daughter without floating any tender? Does Modi ji know about this?"

AAP MLA Atishi alleged the law and order situation in the national capital was declining and asked Mr Saxena to focus on his "real constitutional duty", instead of enacting drama every day.

"Sir, your Constitutional duty is to protect people of Delhi through Delhi Police rather than doing daily dramas. People are very angry with your daily nautanki. It seems u don't care about murders, rapes and daylight robberies," she tweeted.

"Please focus on your real constitutional duty instead of this drama," she added.