Who Was Mohammed Asfan, Hyderabad Man Killed Fighting For Russia

Asfan worked in a cloth showroom in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old from Hyderabad, was killed months after he was duped into joining Russia's war against Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday.

Ministry of External Affairs has said around 20 Indian nationals are working as support staff to the Russian army. Asfan's brother Imran told news agency ANI that he along with two other men from Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir reached Russia in November last year after they were promised jobs as helpers in Russian government offices.

Asfan last spoke with his family on December 31 last year, just weeks before they were informed of his death.

We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India.@MEAIndia — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) March 6, 2024

Who was Mohammed Asfan?