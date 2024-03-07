Who Was Mohammed Asfan, Hyderabad Man Killed Fighting For Russia

Asfan worked in a cloth showroom in Hyderabad.
Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old from Hyderabad, was killed months after he was duped into joining Russia's war against Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday.
Ministry of External Affairs has said around 20 Indian nationals are working as support staff to the Russian army. Asfan's brother Imran told news agency ANI that he along with two other men from Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir reached Russia in November last year after they were promised jobs as helpers in Russian government offices.
Asfan last spoke with his family on December 31 last year, just weeks before they were informed of his death.
"We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," the embassy said in a post on X.
Who was Mohammed Asfan?
- Asfan worked in a cloth showroom in Hyderabad.
- According to his family, Asfan was cheated by a Dubai-based agent who runs a YouTube channel called 'Baba Vlogs' and talked about helping people get work permits for the country in his videos.
- The agent promised several men high-paying jobs as security guards in Russia and had taken Rs 3 lakh each from them, the family said.
- After reaching Moscow, Asfan and others were made to sign a Russian document. They realised later that they were recruited as "helpers" in the Russian army, Asfan's brother Imran told news agency ANI.
- Imran said one of the agents who duped Asfan into going to Russia contacted him recently to tell him that Asfan's contract was cancelled. He also claimed that Asfan was injured but not dead, Imran said.
- Asfan's family were first informed about his death by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about men from different Indian states being cheated into taking part in the war on the pretext of high-paying jobs in Russia.