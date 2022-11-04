5 Points On Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat Chief Minister Candidate

40-year-old Isudan Gadhvi, who got as many as 73 per cent votes in a poll conducted by the party, is a former media professional. He was the anchor of a popular news show "Mahamanthan" at VTV Gujarati.

Mr Gadhvi began his journalism career in a popular Doordarshan show called 'Yojana'. He went on to work at ETV Gujarati as an on-field journalist in Porbandar from 2007 to 2011. He found fame after he exposed a Rs 150 crore scam of illegal deforestation in Dang and Kaparada talukas of Gujarat on his news show, forcing the Gujarat government to take action.

He hails from a farmers' family in Dwarka district's Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the state's population.

He joined VTV Gujarati in 2015 as the youngest channel head in Gujarati media. His show was popular in rural Gujarat, particularly among farmers.