Who Is Anupama Singh, IFS Officer Who Gave A Fitting Reply To Pak In UN

Anupama Singh has been a Diplomat in the Indian Foreign Service for over 9 years.

Anupama Singh, India's first secretary, stood firm at the 55th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), countering Pakistan's recent allegations regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Exercising India's 'Right to Reply,' Ms Singh claimed that a country with an "abysmal" human rights record, like Pakistan, should not meddle in the internal affairs of other nations.

"With regard to the extensive references to India made by Pakistan, we note that it is deeply unfortunate for the Council's platform to have once again been misused to make patently false allegations against India," Ms Singh stated. "The entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and the constitutional measures taken by the Government of India to ensure socio-economic development and good governance in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are matters internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are internal to India," she added.

Here are some facts about Anupama Singh: