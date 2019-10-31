Several Indian Users Hit By Israeli Spyware, WhatsApp Confirms To NDTV

WhatsApp has declined to give the exact number of those targeted.

WhatsApp has confirmed to NDTV that it contacted several Indian users this week to inform them that they had been targeted by Israeli spyware earlier this year. Indian journalists and activists are believed to have been targets of surveillance for a two-week period until May this year.

On Tuesday, WhatsApp's parent company Facebook sued Israeli cybersecurity company NSO alleging that it used WhatsApp servers to spread malware to 1,400 WhatsApp users -- journalists, diplomats, human rights activists and senior government officials across 20 countries. Those targeted were informed before the lawsuit.

WION journalist Sidhant Sibal tweeted that he was among those contacted by WhatsApp. He tweeted that technical and legal measures had been taken.

Here is the good news. Whatsapp was able to raise the alarm of hacking and they promptly took measures--Technical & Legal. Having being approached by them, they suggested measures to be safe online. — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 31, 2019

The spyware gave the attackers access to users' messages, calls and passwords as it took over the phone's operating system.

It is believed that the spyware was used to snoop on Indian activists and journalists for nearly two weeks in April.

Facebook had announced in May this year that it had detected a cyberattack and blocked it.

The spyware "Pegasus" gets into the user's phone when the person gets a video call. When the phone rings, the attacker transmits a malicious code and the spyware gets installed in the phone.

The phone is infected even if the user doesn't answer the call.

By taking over the phone's systems, the attacker gets access to the user's WhatsApp messages and calls, regular voice calls, passwords, contact lists, calendar events, phone's microphone and camera.

The NSO has denied the allegations. "We dispute the allegations and will vigorously fight them. Our technology is not designed or licensed for use against human rights activists and journalists," it said, adding that Pegasus is licensed only to "vetted and legitimate government agencies".

