"What's New": Tejashwi Yadav Brushes Off CBI Questioning Of Rabri Devi

"These things happen every month," Tejashwi Yadav said.

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav brushed off his mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation today, saying it is nothing new for those who question the BJP. The former Chief Minister was questioned for four hours today in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam when her husband Lalu Yadav held the railway portfolio at the Centre. Lalu Yadav will be questioned tomorrow.

"If you fight with the BJP, if you question the BJP, if you show them the mirror, these things will happen. What's new?" Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

He, however, sidestepped a query on the timing of the action by the CBI -- a day after eight opposition parties wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging misuse of the Central investigative agencies.

"Let anyone draw whatever conclusions they will. Ever since this new government was formed, these things happen every month… the people in Bihar are watching it all," said the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, who was one of the leaders who signed the letter.

"I have said it many times that the CBI should open its office at my residence. It will make it convenient for the agency," Mr Yadav said.

"Examples of Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra and Mukul Roy in West Bengal bear testimony to the fact that political figures in the country come under attack, or get reprieve, from central agencies based upon their stance against the BJP," he added.

"They will bother us a thousand times, but we will stand," Rabri Devi told reporters after the questioning.

The case involves allegations that a number of people got jobs in railways after transferring ownership of their land to Mr Yadav's family members and a company later taken over by the family for throwaway prices.

Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, their daughters Misa and Hema have been named in the case. The jobs and land transfers took place during Mr Yadav's tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Rabri Devi is being questioned a week before the Yadavs and the other accused in the case are to appear before a Delhi court.