What The Supreme Court Said On Section 377: Here's A Look

Supreme Court refers plea seeking decriminalisation of gay sex to larger bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India has referred a plea seeking decriminalisation of gay sex between two consenting adults to larger bench. A top court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the issue arising out of section 377 of the Indian Penal Code required to be debated upon by a larger bench. Section 377 is a law that dates back to 1800, and criminalises anal and oral sex, as unnatural sex and says that it is against the order of nature. The Supreme Court's observations came after petitions filed by Aman Nath, the owner of Neemrana hotels, Navtej Johar, a classical dancer, celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia, former editor Sunil Mehra and restauranteur Ayesha Kapur. The Court has issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response on the issue.