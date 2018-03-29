What Is Maundy Thursday? 5 Things To Know About The Christian Holy Day

Before the Last Supper, Jesus washed his followers' feet to show his humility.

New Delhi: Maundy Thursday also known as Holy Thursday, Covenant Thursday, Great and Holy Thursday, Sheer Thursday, and Thursday of Mysteries, is the Christian holy day that falls before Easter and a day before the Good Friday. The day commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles in Jerusalem before he was betrayed. According to St John's gospel, before the Last Supper, Jesus washed his followers' feet to show his humility and during the meal he took bread and wine and shared them with his disciples and. He also gave a new commandment on this day. The washing of feet ceremony is performed in many church services across the world to honour this day. This year, Maundy Thursday falls on March 29. Maundy Thursday is a public holiday in many countries which were historically parts of the Spanish and Danish Empires.