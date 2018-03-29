What Is Maundy Thursday? 5 Things To Know About The Christian Holy Day

Before the Last Supper, Jesus washed his followers' feet to show his humility.
New Delhi: Maundy Thursday also known as Holy Thursday, Covenant Thursday, Great and Holy Thursday, Sheer Thursday, and Thursday of Mysteries, is the Christian holy day that falls before Easter and a day before the Good Friday. The day commemorates the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles in Jerusalem before he was betrayed. According to St John's gospel, before the Last Supper, Jesus washed his followers' feet to show his humility and during the meal he took bread and wine and shared them with his disciples and. He also gave a new commandment on this day. The washing of feet ceremony is performed in many church services across the world to honour this day. This year, Maundy Thursday falls on March 29. Maundy Thursday is a public holiday in many countries which were historically parts of the Spanish and Danish Empires.
5 Things To Know About Maundy Thursday:
Maundy is from the Latin word mandatum which means Mandate or Command.
This refers to the command that Jesus gave his disciples during the Last Supper. The commandment, written in the Gospel of John, said, "A new commandment I give unto you: That you love one another, as I have loved you, that you also love one another."
It is the fifth day of Holy Week, and is preceded by Holy Wednesday and followed by Good Friday.
Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of the three day celebration of Easter.
Queen Elizabeth II will observe Maundy Thursday by taking part in the distribution of alms, a tradition that dates all the way back to the Middle Ages. The Royal Maundy Money will also be distributed to senior citizens.