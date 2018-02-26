What Is Auroville In India? 5 Facts You Should Know

Auroville is beautiful, calm and full of positivity. Here are pictures from my visit there. pic.twitter.com/0CZ7ftAHbs- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2018
1. Auroville is an experimental township in Viluppuram district mostly in Tamil Nadu. Some of its parts are in Puducherry as well.
2. It was founded in 1968 by Mirra Alfassa (known as "the Mother") and designed by architect Roger Anger.
3. The purpose of Auroville is to realise human unity. It wants to be a universal town where men and women of all countries are able to live in peace and progressive harmony above all creeds, all politics and all nationalities, Mirra Alfassa had said.
4. Auroville is a growing community of 2,700 people from 50 nations and the vision for Auroville is that it belongs to nobody in particular but humanity as a whole.
5. The best time to visit Auroville is November - March. Places that can be seen in Auroville are Matrimandir, Auro beach and Botanical gardens.