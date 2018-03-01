What Exactly Is The Case Against Karti Chidambaram? 10-Point Guide

Karti Chidambaram was arrested at Chennai Airport on Wednesday

New Delhi: The arrest of Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, by the CBI early on Wednesday has triggered a fierce back-and-forth between the Congress and the ruling BJP. The agency alleges Karti Chidambaram, 46, facilitated foreign investment approvals for a television company when his father was finance minister and was paid bribes for it. The Congress called the arrest a reflection of vendetta politics but Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back, saying the nature of evidence available against the offender "must speak for itself and not the alibi of vendetta".