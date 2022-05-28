What Bangladesh Foreign Minister Said On Ties With India, China

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen (in middle) is in India

Bangladesh has a "historical rock-solid relationship with India", said its Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday, adding that Dhaka wants to "develop this with all the Indian states". The Bangladesh Minister called China a "development partner".

"We have a historical rock-solid relationship with India while China is a development partner. Further, we want to develop a solid relationship with all the states of India," Mr Momen said on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the 3rd edition of Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conference of the ASEAN countries in Guwahati.

On radicalism, the Bangladeshi Minister added that Dhaka is committed to the elimination of radical elements.

"The radical elements have reduced and subdued dramatically, that's why we have economic prosperity and development," he said, adding, "Yet some pockets are left and we are controlling them".

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also participated in the inaugural session.

Mr Jaishankar, in his address, said that better connectivity is central for improving the business and easing livelihood in the state, for which they would need to tackle the topography-related challenges.

"Better connectivity is central to improving ease of doing business and living. We need to tackle topography related challenges," he said.

"India that is more connected to the northeast and northeast that is more connected to India's neighbours will be a transformation for the region," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and high commissioners and ambassadors from various countries were also present at the event.

The two-day symposium is hosted by Shillong-based think tank Asian Confluence in partnership with the Union External Affairs Ministry, the Assam government's Act East Policy, of the Affairs Department, the North Eastern Council (NEC), and other partners.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Sarma expressed gratitude to guests for attending the conference.

"My heartfelt gratitude to our honoured guests for giving us the opportunity to exhibit our rich culture and host them in our beautiful State. I am confident that Assam will become a focal point in India's Act East policy and contribute towards the nation's economic growth and progress," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he further stated that all the leaders (present in the meeting) agreed to strengthen the economic and social ties between Assam and Bangladesh for mutual benefit.