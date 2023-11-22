Western Disturbances To Cause Snowfall, Rain In Jammu And Kashmir

Western disturbances are extratropical storms that originate in the Mediterranean Sea (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecasted light snowfall and rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir as a result of a western disturbances.

The weather department also said that thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely in central India until November 26-27 due to an oncoming western disturbance.

Speaking to IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy said, "Western disturbance is around 55 degrees. This same western disturbance will cause light snowfall and rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir. One more Western disturbance is coming around November 25. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and hailstorms in central India until November 26 or 27."

Soma Sen Roy further told ANI that the current weather is mostly focused on the south Peninsular India.

"A deep circulation has been made in the lower levels, and so with heavy rainfall, we have issued an orange alert," added Soma Sen Roy.

Western disturbances are extratropical storms that originate in the Mediterranean Sea or Caspian Sea. They bring non-monsoonal rainfall to northwest India, as well as sudden winter rain to the northwestern parts of the Indian subcontinent. The disturbances can also cause snow and fog.

Earlier on Tuesday, Soma Sen Roy said that a deep easterly wave prevailing over peninsular India could bring heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next couple of days.

"A deep Easterly wave is prevailing over peninsular India because of which Tamil Nadu and Kerala are experiencing heavy rain and the wet weather is likely to persist over the next two days. However, the quantum of rainfall would decrease thereafter," Sen told ANI.

She further said that on November 24-25, dark clouds are expected to gather over Northwest India.

