On Camera, Trinamool's Nusrat Jahan Seen Losing Cool. BJP Taunt On Cue

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been mocked by the BJP over a video where she was seen losing her temper after "campaigning for over an hour" during a roadshow in West Bengal. "I have been campaigning for more than an hour. I don't do this even for the Chief Minister," the visibly upset MP can be heard saying in the video.

The actor-turned-Trinamool leader was seen aboard a vehicle in the undated video wherein a man can be heard requesting her to go up till the main road. "The main road is right here. It's just half a kilometre from here," he said. Ms Jahan, however, refused and got down from the vehicle.

The 25-second video was posted by Bengal BJP on its Twitter handle with #MamataLosingNandigram.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan " I can't do rally for more than 1 hour, I don't even do it for CM"😆 #MamataLosingNandigrampic.twitter.com/p0jOm4iy03 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 28, 2021

Both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have deployed their star campaigners in Nandigram, which is set to witness a high-pitched electoral battle between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned-foe Suvendu Adhikari.

The Bengal BJP on Saturday claimed that Mamata Banerjee was now so desperate to avoid defeat that she called up a former Trinamool colleague, now with the BJP, for help.

Sharing an audio clip of the purported conversation, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted: "Massive! Mamata Banerjee calls Proloy Pal, BJP's district Vice President in Nandigram and pleads for help! Proloy tells her that he was humiliated in TMC and he along with this family cannot betray the BJP. Pishi is definitely losing Nandigram and TMC Bengal..."

Soon after, the Trinamool hit back and released a purported audio tape of the BJP's troubleshooter, Mukul Roy ,discussing an Election Commission rule change that was fulfilled last week.

Polling for the first of the eight-phased assembly polls in West Bengal concluded on Saturday with over 84 per cent voter turnout.

Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.