24 Killed In Himachal As Heavy Rains Hit Parts Of North India: Live Updates

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 19, 2019 07:49 IST
Himachal received record rainfall on Sunday, the weather department said.

Rain fury is unfolding in the northern states of India after hundreds were killed and lakhs were forced out of their homes in the southern and western parts of the country earlier this month.

In Himachal Pradesh, which received record rainfall on Sunday, at least 24 people have died so far. A flood alert was issued in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the Yamuna and other rivers neared the danger mark. National Highway-3 between Manali and Kullu has been damaged due to heavy rainfall.

In Uttarakhand, three people were killed and 22 are reported missing following a cloudburst.

Heavy rain hit parts of Rajasthan over the weekend. The highest rainfall in Rajasthan - 14 and 8 inches - was recorded on Saturday in Nagaur and Parbatsar, respectively. Ajmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner also received heavy rain. Out of the 810 dams in the state, over 210 are overflowing due to heavy rain.

Here are the live updates on floods from different parts of the country:


Aug 19, 2019
07:49 (IST)
In flood-hit Karnataka, the number of deaths has climbed to 74. More than two lakh people are still in relief camps 


Aug 19, 2019
07:42 (IST)
Red Alert In Uttarakhand
  • A red alert - likelihood of heavy to very heavy rain - has been issued in Uttarakhand for the next 24 hours. Schools will remain closed in all the districts 
  • Uttarkashi- Dehradun highway has been closed due to landslides
Aug 19, 2019
07:40 (IST)
Landslide has been reported in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu due to heavy rainfall. 
