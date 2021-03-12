Rain In Madhya Pradesh, Wet Weather Likely Next 2 Days: Met Office

Madhya Pradesh receved rainfall on Friday (file photo)

People in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including state capital Bhopal, woke up to cloudy skies, light rain and the sound of thunder on Friday. Barring Rewa, Indore and Ujjain, rest of the state received light rainfall in the last 24 hours, PK Saha, a senior meteorologist of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office, said.

"Upper air cyclonic pressure over south-east Madhya Pradesh and induced upper air circulation over western Rajasthan are causing these drizzles and change in weather," Mr Saha said.

Another westerly disturbance was in the offing, he said, adding that such weather conditions might prevail in the state for the next two days.

Isolated hailstorm also likely over north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on 12th March. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 12, 2021

Guna, Mandla, Nowgaon in Chhatarpur, and Jabalpur received 13 mm, six mm. two mm and one mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Friday. Umaria and the hill station of Pachmarhi also received light rain.