Weather Forecast Today: Southwest Monsoon Withdraws Further, Scattered Rain Predicted In Some States

Weather today: Meteorological Department said there will be no change in temperature over next 2-3 days.

The weather department, in its latest forecast has predicted that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures likely in the country over the next 2-3 days. In its All Weather Bulletin, the India Meteorological Department said that southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from entire Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh and some more parts of West Madhya Pradesh, entire Rajasthan and some parts of Saurashtra and Kutch and Gujarat region.

Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from most parts of central India and some more parts of West and East India during the next two days, it added.

Here's a look at weather warning and rainfall forecast video:

Weather Warning and Rainfall Forecast video based on 0830 hours IST of 11.10.2019 pic.twitter.com/BCIMRPcVKE — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) October 11, 2019

From 8:30 am yesterday to 8:30 am today, rain and thundershowers were observed at most places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; at many places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan Bengal and Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra and South Interior Karnataka, the weather department said.

In Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe too rain was recorded. At several isolated places too, rain was recorded over West Madhya Pradesh, Marathawada, Coastal Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The places where rain was recorded above 2 cm are Thrissur (7); Vijaywada and Agartala (5 each); Paradip, Kailashahar, Long Island and Nizamabad (4 each); Jalpaiguri (3); Lengpui, Kohima, Baramati, Chitradurga, Golaghat and Valparai (2 each). Heavy rainfall has also been recorded at isolated places over Kerala, the Met Office said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.