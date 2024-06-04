Wayanad Election Results 2024: All Eyes On Rahul Gandhi's High-Stakes Kerala Seat

Live Wayanad Election Results: Congress has won the seat since it was formed after delimitation in 2009.

One of the most closely-watched Lok Sabha seats, Kerala's Wayanad is set to witness a three-way contest between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the BJP's K Surendran, and Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India.

The constituency was formed after delimitation in 2008 and has been controlled by the Congress since 2009. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi secured 65% of the vote share, winning over seven lakh votes. Mr Gandhi secured an impressive victory, triumphing over P P Suneer of the CPI by an impressive margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

The hill constituency has been the Congress leader's primary seat since his defeat to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi, a former Congress bastion.

The competition has sparked significant public attention, especially given that the Congress and CPI are part of the INDIA alliance. During campaigning, Rahul Gandhi addressed over 100 rallies and public interaction programmes nationwide.

Here are the LIVE updates on Wayanad Lok Sabha Elections Results:

Jun 04, 2024 07:26 (IST) Wayanad Election Results: Look At How Kerala Constituency Voted In Past

