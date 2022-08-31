Watch: Yogi Adityanath On Raft Inspects Flood-Hit Varanasi

The Chief Minister will also inspect the flood-relief camps and distribute relief material.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected flood-affected areas in Varanasi today. He was seen, with a life jacket, ferrying on a raft to take stock of the situation.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects flood-affected areas in Varanasi



He will also inspect the flood-relief camps here and distribute the relief material pic.twitter.com/Xj3eiHoPtQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2022

The rising water level of the Ganga and Varuna rivers submerged parts of Varanasi including its famous ghats, forcing the cremation of bodies brought to the Harishchandra and Manikarnika ghats in nearby streets and on terraces. The water level of Ganga, however, is decreasing now.

Till 4 PM today, the river was at a receding trend and flowing at 71.82 metres.

The water level of the Ganga in Varanasi district crossed the danger mark on Saturday, affecting 28,499 people in 115 villages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking a note of the problems faced by the people of his constituency, directed officials to provide all help to those in the relief camps.

One person has died and nearly 2.4 lakh people have been affected in Uttar Pradesh's 22 districts hit by the floods, officials said on Tuesday. Of the 1,079 affected villages, 153 have been cut off from the rest of the state.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been pressed into action.