Watch: Yogi Adityanath Feeds Leopard Cub With Bottle At Gorakhpur Zoo

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath feeds milk to a leopard cub in Gorakhpur Zoo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the Gorakhpur Zoo today, where he also fed milk to a leopard cub.

With local MP Ravi Kishan by his side and surrounded by vets and zoo officials, Yogi Adityanath is seen holding a bottle of milk as the cub reaches for it.

The leopard cub initially hesitates to drink the milk. The vet then brings it back to Yogi Adityanath, who, wearing protective orange rubber gloves, holds the cub and tries to feed it again. This time, the cub manages to drink from the bottle.

Later, the Chief Minister is shown around the zoo's enclosures where they keep the big cats.

In a video on the UP government's official YouTube channel, a zoo official is seen explaining the features of the enclosures and how the animals are managed.

Also known as Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park, the zoo was inaugurated by Yogi Adityanath in March last year.

This is the first zoological park in Purvanchal region and the third in Uttar Pradesh, according to zoo's official website.