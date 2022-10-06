Watch: Semi-High Speed Train Damaged After Hitting Buffalo Herd In Gujarat

The Vande Bharat train resumed its journey after the tracks were cleared.

The front portion of a Vande Bharat Superfast Express was damaged after it collided with a herd of buffaloes in Gujarat this morning, days after the semi-high speed train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The train was on its way from Mumbai to Gandhinagar and the incident occurred around 11 am between Batwa and Maninagar, ahead of Ahmedabad.

A herd of buffaloes crashed into the train, damaging its nose (the front part). However, no functional part of the train was damaged.

Within eight minutes, the train was on the move again and reached its destination, Gandhinagar, on time.

PM Modi had flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express semi-high speed train last month and travelled in it from Gandhinagar till Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi-High speed self-propelled train set of 16 coaches. The train reaches 160 kmph speed in just 140 seconds and it has better riding comfort for passengers at 3.5 (riding index).

The train is equipped with Kavach (train collision avoidance system) safety system.

The coaches have emergency talk back units.