Watch: The Surprise Ringbearer At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party on Thursday, attended by film and sports celebrities among others, featured a "surprise" ringbearer - the family's golden retriever.

Anant Ambani's older sister Isha Ambani Piramal announced the surprise.

"It seems we have a missing ring, but I think we have a surprise ringbearer. Can we please have our ringbearer come up," said Isha as her brother and Radhika Merchant waited on stage.

The camera showed the family's pet dog being brought by an employee. The dog, the ring attached to its neck with a bright red ribbon, ran to the stage where Anant - with some help from brother Akash Ambani - removed the ring.

Several celebrities were seen at the grand function hosted by the Ambanis at their Mumbai home. They included Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya, Karan Johar and Katrina Kaif.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were engaged in a traditional ceremony that included Gujarati rituals like Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. In June, the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony after Radhika completed her classical dance training.

Anant Ambani studied at Brown University in the US and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He leads the energy business of Reliance Industries.