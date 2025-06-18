Watch: PM Narendra Modi Welcomed With Gayatri Mantra In Croatia's Capital, Zagreb

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Zagreb, Croatia, on Wednesday, marking a historic moment as the first Indian PM to visit the Balkan nation. Upon his arrival at the hotel, he was greeted by enthusiastic members of the Indian community with chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai," along with a cultural performance featuring traditional Indian dance.

A group of Croatian nationals, dressed in white, chanted the 'Gayatri Mantra' and other Sanskrit verses with PM Modi, highlighting the strong cultural ties between India and Croatia. The video of the moment was shared from the Prime Minister's official X handle.

Watch the video here:

The bonds of culture are strong and vibrant! Here is a part of the welcome in Zagreb. Happy to see Indian culture has so much respect in Croatia… pic.twitter.com/G749A952wP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2025

"The bonds of culture are strong and vibrant! Here is a part of the welcome in Zagreb. "Happy to see Indian culture has so much respect in Croatia," PM Modi said in the post.

In another post, Prime Minister Modi shared a beautifully curated two-minute video capturing the highlights of his warm welcome in Zagreb, including vibrant cultural performances.

"A welcome to remember in Zagreb, full of warmth and affection! Here are the highlights...," he captioned the post.

A welcome to remember in Zagreb, full of warmth and affection! Here are the highlights... pic.twitter.com/PVSdiVAekO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2025

Modi said Croatia's Indian community has contributed to the Balkan nation's progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India.

"In Zagreb, I interacted with some members of the Indian community, who accorded me an unforgettable welcome. There is immense enthusiasm among the Indian community here about this visit and its impact in making the bond between our nations stronger than ever before!" Modi said on X.

In a special gesture, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic received Modi at the airport.

The prime minister arrived here from Canada, where he attended the G7 Summit and held talks with several world leaders. He had earlier visited Cyprus as part of the tour.



(With inputs from PTI)