Watch: PM Modi Plays Traditional Drum At Chhattisgarh Rally

PM Modi lauded voters of the Bastar region for high turnout.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed a rally in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur while campaigning in the state for the second phase of assembly elections. He lauded voters of the Bastar region for a high turnout despite threats from Maoists. "Shouldn't people of Bastar be appreciated for such high voting percentage? I will tell you a way to appreciate them, on November 20 you register even higher voting percentage than Bastar," he said.

The Prime Minister also remembered late former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who, he said, created the state of Chhattisgarh in a peaceful manner. "The Vajpayee government helped form Chhattisgarh. For years, the Congress government did not fulfil demand for Telangana," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi played the traditional drum on the stage. In a video, the Prime Minister seemed to be enjoying playing the red-coloured "dholak". Many local leaders were also present on the stage during PM Modi's short performance.

This was not the first time the Prime Minister tried a hand on musical instruments.

In May, PM Modi had played the traditional drums during his visit to Nepal.

The first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh that covered 18 assembly constituencies saw a voter turnout of 76.28 per cent. The polling for the second phase is on November 20. The results will be declared on December 11.