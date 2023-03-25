Watch: Scores Rally For India Outside US Consulate, Attacked Last Week

Indians gathered outside the consulate holding the Indian and the US national flag.

A group of Indians was seen waving the national flag outside the Indian consulate in US's San Francisco in response to Khalistan supporters, according to news agency ANI.

A video, shared by ANI on Twitter, shows several Indians gathered outside the consulate building holding the Indian and the US national flag. They can be seen raising slogans of “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” while thumping beats of dhol can also be heard. Some protestors are seen spotted waving the Khalistan flags at a distance.

This comes days after a mob attacked the Indian consulate in San Francisco and spray painted a huge graffiti on the outer wall of the building which read, “Free Amritpal”.

Several videos, filmed by the attacker, had emerged where the men were seen smashing the glass on doors and windows of the consulate building with the wooden butt of the Khalistan flags. When three men, who appeared to be employees of the consulate, started removing the Khalistan flags put up in the building, the mob suddenly broke through the barricade and some chased the employees.

Following the incident, the Indian government lodged a strong protest with the US and asked for appropriate measures.

“The US Government was reminded of its basic obligation to protect and secure diplomatic representation. It was asked to take appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” a statement by the government read.

Before the Indian consulate in the US, Khalistani supporters had pulled down the Indian flag outside the High Commission's building in London. In response to this, a bigger national flag was unfurled on the building.

This week, over 2,000 Khalistani supporters gathered in front of the Indian High Commission, in London, building where some threw ink, powdered colours, and water bottles at the police.