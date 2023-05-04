Watch: Part Of 2 Glaciers Break Away Again, Fall On Kedarnath Trek Route

The glacier broke again today in the afternoon, completely blocking the route.

The trek route to Kedarnath temple was closed again after a part of two glaciers broke and slid down from the mountain, blocking the route again.

This is the second incident since yesterday when part of the Bhairvi and Kuber glaciers broke and fell on the trekking route. Yesterday, the snow from the glacier slid down about 5 km below the temple, and the pilgrimage was put on hold to clear snow from the area.

"We appeal to the pilgrims to not trek to the Kedarnath temple until the route is clear and stay at a safe place," District Officer Mayur Dikshit said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the police, and other rescue teams have been deployed on the glaciers for rescue efforts and are told to ensure their safety as well, the officer said.

Pilgrims can still avail of helicopter services to the Kedarnath temple, the officer added.

Yesterday, four Nepali porters, who were stranded on the route, were rescued unhurt by the State Disaster Response Force personnel, SDRF head constable Santosh Rawat said.

The yatra to Kedarnath was put on hold Tuesday evening due to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches, and pilgrims were asked to wait at places like Rishikesh, Shrinagar, Fata, and Sonprayag.