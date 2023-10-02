Watch: Nitin Gadkari Takes A 'Test Drive' On Hydrogen Bus In Prague

Nitin Gadkari reached Czech Republic yesterday.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is on an official visit to Czech Republic, took a test drive on a hydrogen bus in Prague today. Mr Gadkari, flanked by several officials, was seen riding the bus, in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"Hydrogen buses hold significant promise in reducing carbon emissions and addressing environmental concerns, contributing to a cleaner and greener future," read the caption.

Union Minister Shri

@nitin_gadkari Ji took a test drive in a Hydrogen Bus by Skoda in Prague, Czech Republic today, showcasing India's commitment to exploring sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions."

Hydrogen fuel cell powered buses use hydrogen and air to generate electricity and are more sustainable and eco-friendly mode of public transport.

Earlier today, he participated in the Ministerial session on Road Safety at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague. He reiterated India's commitment to achieving global road safety targets set in the Stockholm Declaration, according to an official statement.

Nitin Gadkari has long been an advocate of transition to renewables and green energy. Earlier this year in March, he rolled into the Parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car - the first of its kind in India.

Nitin Gadkari also launched India's first hydrogen-based advanced "Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)" - Toyota Mirai in March this year. He had also shared a video of how green hydrogen can power a car. At the launch, he said that green hydrogen was "an efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India energy self-reliant".

Nitin Gadkari had in January announced that he would himself use a hydrogen-powered car. "Toyota Company from Japan has given me a vehicle which runs on green Hydrogen. I will use it myself as a pilot project (on alternative fuel)," he had said.

Nitin Gadkari has often favoured a green transition in fuel, saying rapid strides in green fuel technology will reduce the cost of electric vehicles (EVs), bringing them on a par with petrol-run vehicles in two years' time.

