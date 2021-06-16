Watch: Nagaland Cops Parade On Bollywood Song. Minister Tweets, "A Treat"

Many on social media praised the training instructor for his creativity.

A video from Nagaland has won many hearts, including that of Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh who called it a "treat to watch". 

The 45-second video he tweeted this morning shows policemen training in a group. The cops are seen parading as another officer loudly sings the classic Bollywood number: "Dhal gaya din, ho gayi shaam" from the 1970 movie "Humjoli". 

"Video: It is a treat to watch Nagaland policemen singing the 1970s classic Hindi song "Dhal gaya din..ho gayi shaam.." in unison. #EkBharatSreshthaBharat #Northeast (sic)," tweeted Union Minister Jitendra Singh. 

The song that was originally sung by legendary singers Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhonsle, is being recreated in the video by the training instructor, as the officers march.

In the video, the training officer also added his own touch by improvising a line, "Aage jaake kya karoge piche mud (What will you do going any further, turn around)", as the officers reach the end of the ground.

The video was shared previously on Twitter by an IPS officer, Rupin Sharma, who identified the instructor as Mr Sakhrie. 

The video was uploaded by Mr Sharma on June 12 and has been viewed over 22,300 times, so far. 

Twitter users seemed to love the video, with many applauding the instructing officer for his creative twist to the training session. One user said, "What a superb instructor... I'm sure I would have marched well in school if I had such an amazing instructor!"

Another user said, "Can watch over and over again."

Another comment read that such training provided "hope in testing times."

The video is certainly a delight to watch.

