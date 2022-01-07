"Where Was The Threat?" Punjab Chief Minister On PM Security Lapse

The allegations surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach, which left him stuck on a highway in Punjab for 20 minutes on Wednesday, are part of a "conspiracy" to defame the state, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told NDTV on Friday. The Chief Minister's response comes to BJP's allegations that there was a "murderous conspiracy" against the prime minister.
Here are the highlights on this big story:
- "This is a big conspiracy to defame Punjab, its people and Punjabiyat. This should not happen. There should be no politics on this," he said.
- “The PM had plans to go in the chopper. It was then changed to a road trip," said the chief minister.
- "Some people were agitating on the road. They didn't know the Prime Minister was coming through that route. The Prime Minister's cavalcade knew about the agitation from a km away. So they took an U-turn. Where is the threat here?" wondered Mr Channi.
- "No one raised slogans in front of the Prime Minister. No one said 'murdabad'. So where is the threat to life here? In a democratic system, if someone stages a sit-in, there's a system to vacate the road. There was no plan to go through that route," he said.
- "He (PM Modi) has returned from UP numerous times, changed his route in various states. So what if he changed his route or taken a U-turn in Punjab?" asked the chief minister.
- "The maximum number of people in the freedom struggle have been from Punjab. It it, therefore, wrong to accuse Punjab and Punjabis of such acts," said the chief minister.
- "I have already said I would be the first to take a bullet for the Prime Minister. What else should I do? Cut my wrist?" said Mr Channi.
- "These allegations are completely baseless. In an attempt to deteriorate the situation in Punjab, to impose President's Rule in Punjab, the situation is being portrayed incorrectly," said the chief minister.
- "There were 70,000 seats in the rally but not even 700 attendees. These people got to know that seats are empty. They thought it was better to turn back 10 kms away from the spot. Such petty mindedness you see that they cooked up a new 'threat to PM's life' story so that televisions don't get to show the empty seats," he said.