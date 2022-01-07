"Where Was The Threat?" Punjab Chief Minister On PM Security Lapse

PM security lapse: Punjab chief minister said the PM actually had plans to go in the chopper.

The allegations surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach, which left him stuck on a highway in Punjab for 20 minutes on Wednesday, are part of a "conspiracy" to defame the state, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi told NDTV on Friday. The Chief Minister's response comes to BJP's allegations that there was a "murderous conspiracy" against the prime minister.

Here are the highlights on this big story: