Watch: Karnataka Politician's Gesture For Dalit Priest In Unity Message

Trying to send a message of brotherhood, a Muslim MLA from Karnataka fed a morsel of food to a Dalit priest, asked him to spit it out and then ate it. The video of the gesture has now gone viral.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, Congress legislator from Bengaluru's Chamrajpet, was at an event to mark Ambedkar Jayanti and Eid Milan on Sunday. Targeting radical elements, he said they were trying to create a rift between communities.

He then took sweets in his hand and fed it to a Dalit religious leader next to him. The video shows the religious leader reaching out to reciprocate the gesture. But the MLA held his hand, asked him to spit out the sweet and feed it to him. The religious leader complied, as others give a big round of applause.

A four-time MLA, Mr Khan has previously served as a state minister for food and civil supplies, consumer affairs and minority welfare.