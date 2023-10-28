Watch: Israel Embassy In Delhi Flies 229 Balloons, 1 For Each Hostage In Gaza

229 white and blue balloons, the colours of the Israel flag, were released into the sky

Two hundred and twenty-mine balloons, one for every Israeli being held hostage by Hamas, were released into the skies in major cities across the world. The latest to join the "Balloons of Hope: Bring the Hostages Home" campaign was the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

As many as 229 white and blue balloons -- the colours of the Israeli flag -- were released into the sky. “In New Delhi and across the globe, 229 balloons soared into the skies, each representing a man, woman, or child held hostage by Hamas terrorists. We stand united and will not rest until our loved ones are safely returned. Every balloon carries symbolises a cry for freedom,” read a post shared by the Israeli embassy on X, formerly Twitter.

In New Delhi and across the globe, 229 balloons soared into the skies, each representing a man, woman, or child held hostage by #HamasTerrorists.



We stand united and will not rest until our loved ones are safely returned.



Every balloon carries symbolises a cry for… pic.twitter.com/wT2wPSJIAf — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) October 28, 2023

The ‘Balloons of Hope' initiative has seen the involvement of over 15 countries, signifying international solidarity. This joint effort underscores the common human values connecting people across the world, highlighting that the issue was a violation of universal human rights and not bound by geographical boundaries.

On Saturday, India abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly resolution, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

As Israeli airstrikes intensified, internet and phone services in the Gaza Strip experienced a near-complete disruption, effectively isolating the 2.3 million residents from any communication with the world. This development coincided with Israel's military announcement of the "expansion" of its ground operations in the besieged territory, a significant step toward a potential full-scale invasion of Gaza.

Israel's stated objective is to dismantle the ruling Hamas group, following their recent incursion into southern Israel, which has heightened tensions in the region.

The latest episode of what's now a full-blown Israeli operation in Gaza started after Hamas launched an on-ground and air attack on Israel on October 7, killing at least 262 people at a music concert. Since then, Israel has retaliated, bombarding the 362 square kilometre Gaza Strip.