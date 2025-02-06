Watch: Scottish Couple's Traditional Rajasthani Wedding At Camel Festival

A couple from Scotland got married in traditional Indian style during the Bikaner Camel Festival 2025 in Rajasthan. The festival attracts tourists from around the world, with some couples choosing to get married during the event.

The groom, dressed in a sherwani (long coat) and turban, arrived at the ceremony on a camel and a sword in hand, as seen in a video making rounds online. A vermilion dot, known as a tilak, was applied on his forehead as a mark of blessing in Indian culture. The bride, in a traditional Rajasthani outfit, was accompanied by a priest who officiated the ceremony. The couple exchanged garlands and then performed the saat phere - a sacred ritual of walking seven steps around the fire.

The ceremony also saw the juta churaai (stealing of the shoes) ritual - a playful custom where the bride's sisters and friends hide the groom's shoes and demand money in exchange for their return. The groom was seen negotiating and handing over cash to retrieve his shoes. After the ceremony, the bride was seen touching the feet of the elderly.

The Internet loved their wedding, and the video went viral on Instagram.

A user commented, "It seems that foreigners also like Rajasthani culture."

Another wrote he was "so happy to see this."

Someone shared, "Rajasthani is a lot of culture, this is the Rajputi culture of Rajasthan."

Others reacted with red heart emojis.

The Bikaner Camel Festival, an annual event, celebrates the camel, an integral part of the region's culture and economy. The festival typically takes place over two days in January and features camel races, camel dances, and other camel-related events.