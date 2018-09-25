Foreign Tourists, Trapped In Snow, Rescued From Jammu And Kashmir

A foreign tourist couple were trapped in snow in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district (Representational)

A foreign tourist couple, who were trapped in snow in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district, was rescued on Tuesday, officials said.

"Micheal Mobius and his wife got trapped in snow between Pudzong La and Rang dum on Monday," a district administration official said.

"They somehow sent a distress signal to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, where we received an SoS following which the Deputy Commissioner of Kargil immediately requested the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Commissioner Civil Aviation Jammu and Kashmir to request the Air Force to launch a rescue operation," the official said.

An aerial rescue operation was launched on Tuesday morning and the couple was air-lifted by an Indian Air Force chopper to Leh, according to the official.

The couple is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.