Watch: Drunk Men Create Chaos, Sit On Slab Of Fifth Floor Balcony In Greater Noida Housing Society

The incident took place on Sunday at Supertech Eco Village-3 housing society

A terrifying video of drunk men creating a ruckus at a Noida housing society has gone viral on social media. The footage shows two men, allegedly in an inebriated condition, sitting on the slab of a balcony of a 5th-floor apartment. The incident took place on Sunday (September 3) night at Supertech Eco Village-3 housing society in Greater Noida West.

The now-viral clip shows the two men sitting on the slab of the balcony screaming and putting their lives in danger. Moments later, residents are seen intervening and trying to rescue the men. They, however, failed as the men were hurling abuses at them in an inebriated condition. After a few failed attempts, the men were rescued by the residents.

"Was this a stunt or a suicide attempt?" a resident of the society named Mrityunjay said. "This kind of atmosphere is not healthy for families and children living in the society," he added.

The resident further revealed that this was not the only time the bachelors pulled this stunt and added had they had misbehaved in the past too. The residents are now demanding legal action against the men.

The police are currently investigating the matter and looking for the men in the viral video.

Earlier, two people were arrested after a video showing a fight at a Noida housing society went viral. The incident took place last month at Flora Heritage Housing Society in Greater Noida West. The fight started after a dispute over parking in the highrise. When the police reached the spot, some of the residents attacked the cops too, after which two people were taken into custody. The video was posted by many journalists and local outlets.