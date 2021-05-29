Watch: Darbhanga Medical College Flooded After Heavy Rainfall

Even stray dogs could be seen loitering around in the passageways of the the Darbhanga Medical College.

The Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), a key health facility in the region, has been flooded following heavy rainfall in the state. Visuals from the institution show at least ankle-deep levels of storm water in passageways and wards full of patients.

Stray dogs, too, were seen loitering in the lobbies of the institution, according to reports from ANI.

Bihar | Water enters COVID ward of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) after heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/Bbsqp9IdDX — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

Heavy rainfall has been reported in eastern India -- West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh -- over the past few days. The Cyclonic Storm Yaas, which crosses the region on May 26, may have had much to do with the prevailing weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department had even issued a 'Red' alert for many of these states.

Flights were stopped at the Patna airport and transportation in general has been badly hit during this time. Some special trains have been cancelled by the East Central Railway.

The cyclonic storm having weakened after making a landfall, a low pressure pocket hovered over Bihar and Jharkhand yesterday, according to weather officials.

They had also forecast heavy showers in one or two places in Bihar and Jharkhand over the next 24 hours, warning that water logging may follow in low-lying areas.