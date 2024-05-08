Watch: At 4,500 Feet, Officers Trek To Highest Polling Booth In Maharashtra

A team of the Election Commission reached the highest polling booth in Maharashtra's Baramati constituency during the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday.

The polling party drove to the foothills of the Raireshwar Fort to reach the polling station situated at a staggering height of 4,491 feet.

After travelling 30 kilometres from Pune, the polling team trekked for an hour and climbed down an iron ladder to reach the polling station set up for 160 voters. In a video, the team of over seven polling officials can be seen descending a steep iron ladder while carrying poll materials on their backs.

The officials trekked to the fort carrying voting machinery including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), control units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) devices.

Despite the difficult terrain, polling staff successfully transported all necessary materials to the polling station.

The Raireshwar polling booth is located in the Baramati constituency and comprises six assembly seats -- Indapur, Baramati, Purandar, Bhor, Khadakwasla and Daund.

On Tuesday, India recorded over 64% voter turnout for the third phase of polling across the 11 states and Union Territories. While Assam recorded the highest voter turnout of 75% and the lowest was recorded in Maharashtra at 53.95 per cent.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament.

With agency inputs