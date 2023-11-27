Watch: Army's Artillery Guns 'Forge Thunderstorms' Near Zojila Pass

The field guns "forged thunderstorms amidst frozen whispers of high altitudes".

The Indian Army "forged thunderstorms" at 11,500 feet near the Zojila Pass to stay battle-ready as the harsh winter set in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The artillery regiment of the army, under the Northern Command, also known as the Dhruva Command, conducted an operational readiness exercise beyond the Zojila Pass in the treacherous mountains of Ladakh.

The 15 Medium Regiment, the 'Batalik Bombers', prepared action stations in a valley surrounded by snow-capped dusty mountains. The objective of the drill was to refine professional skills and showcase what happens when "frost meets firepower" in Zojila.

The Firing Drill

Thermal image observation equipment and a sight dial were used to set the target. Officers briefed the soldiers on the action plan artillery shells were ready and the elevation of the field guns was calibrated according to the set target.

The soldiers loaded shells in the artillery guns and after a few seconds, a deafening sound echoed in the valley.

The field guns "forged thunderstorms amidst frozen whispers of high altitudes". The exercise was conducted under the supervision of a Brigadier-rank officer.

A drill was conducted post dusk and the dark sky lit up with ammunition pounding on the crest of rocky mountains near the pass. The pass is strategically important since it lies very close to the Line of Control (LOC) and is the lifeline which connects the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

Zojila's Tryst With Battles

During the 1947-48 India-Pakistan war, the pass fell to the Pakistani raiders and was vital for the defence of Leh and had to be captured before the winter. The army launched Operation Bison to take control of the Zojila Pass. Stuart Mk-V light tanks from the 7 Cavalry were dismantled and then transported from Srinagar to Baltal and were reassembled for deployment. Mule tracks were improved from Baltal to Zojila.

This was the first time tanks were operated at such height and the Army's armour and infantry troops successfully captured Zojila in 1948.

During the 1999 Kargil conflict, the Indian Army's access to the Zojila pass was threatened by Pakistan after it took control of several posts overlooking the Srinagar-Leh highway.

The Artillery regiment played a crucial role in turning the tide against Pakistan in Kargil and the newly acquired Bofors gun provided vital support to the infantry. The 'Batalik Bombers' were deployed during the conflict.